Minister of Justice and Public Safety John Hogan will mark a new federal agreement through the Guns and Gangs Violence Action Fund this morning.

The announcement will take place at the RNC Headquarters in St. John’s at 11:30 a.m.

Minister Hogan will be joined by the Federal Minister Helena Jaczek, as well as MP Joanne Thompson, RNC Chief of Police Pat Roche, and others.

NTV News will be there, and will provide further details as they become available.