Province to host Southeastern United States-Canadian Provinces conference

Newfoundland and Labrador will host the 2023 Southeastern United States-Canadian Provinces (SEUS-CP) conference from July 23 to 25, 2023. This will be the first time Newfoundland and Labrador has hosted the conference since 2009.

The 2023 SEUS-CP conference is expected to bring over 250 delegates to the province, and will consist of a wide range of activities, including networking events, a business-to-business matchmaking program, panel sessions, keynotes within identified sectors, and site visits/tours.

The SEUS-CP Alliance was established in 2007 to enhance trade and investment, promote business partnerships, and encourage technological and scientific exchanges between member provinces and states. The conference brings together government officials including governors and premiers, business leaders from companies of all sizes in a variety of sectors, as well as trade, investment and economic development stakeholders.

Joining Newfoundland and Labrador in the Alliance is New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec; as well as Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The combined Gross Domestic Product of the six states is US$2.7 trillion.

“As the United States is Newfoundland and Labrador’s largest trading partner, this conference will provide an opportunity for provincial firms to make new and further existing partnerships with one of the fastest growing regions in the United States, while at the same time furthering our existing strong ties with neighboring provinces here in Canada,” says Premier Andrew Furey.