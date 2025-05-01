Province to honour the ‘Lucky 7’ Crew of the Elite Navigator with bronze plaque

In recognition of the remarkable journey and story of survival of the Elite Navigator crew, Premier Andrew Furey has announced that a bronze plaque will be installed in New-Wes-Valley to forever mark their safe return.

On July 18, 2024, the fishing vessel Elite Navigator, with a crew of seven, was reported overdue about 250 kilometres northeast of Fogo Island after a fire in the engine room. The crew abandoned the boat in a life raft and were rescued by the Canadian Coast Guard after spending more than two days in the dingy while a large-scale search went on in the dense rain and fog around them.

The crew – Eugene Carter, David Tiller, Toby Peddle, Harold Howell, Andy Hunt, Jordan Lee King, and Robbie Firmage – were safely returned to their home port of New-Wes-Valley. The crew members, quickly dubbed the Lucky 7 upon their return to shore, are superb representatives of the thousands of men and women from Newfoundland and Labrador who make their living from the sea.

Designed by artist Keisha Mercer, the plaque will be bronzed by sculptor Morgan MacDonald and permanently displayed in New-Wes-Valley upon completion.