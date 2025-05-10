Province to hand out scholarships to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Women Achieving the Right to Vote and Hold Public Office

The province announced $100,000 for a scholarship program commemorating the 100th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote and hold public office.

The right to vote and hold public office is not just a privilege, it is a responsibility. It is a call to action and a reminder that democracy flourishes when all voices are included and when every individual has a seat at the table. Regardless of background, race, or circumstance, every woman, girl and gender-diverse person can lead, vote and be heard.

This scholarship program is designed to support the leadership development and/or post-secondary goals of young women in grades 10-12 throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

One hundred, one-time disbursements of $1,000 will be awarded based on the following criteria:

Community contributions and leadership potential

Demonstrated passion or initiative for leadership in school and the community

Academic performance

The program will be administered by the Office of Women and Gender Equality in partnership with the Department of Education and scholarships will be distributed throughout urban, rural and remote areas, in each region of the province, based on applications received.

Program information and the official application process can be found here. The deadline to apply is October 31, 2025, with the scholarships to be awarded in January 2026.

“Through these scholarships, we honour the trailblazers of the past and invest in the voices helping to shape a more equitable future,” says Pam Parsons, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality.