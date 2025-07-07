Province to announce new partnership with Hope Air

On Tuesday, the province will announce a new partnership between the Medical Transportation Assistance Program and Hope Air.

Minister of Labrador Affairs Lisa Dempster will make the announcement at 11:00 a.m. at the Goose Bay Airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.



Dempster will be joined by MHA Perry Trimper, Mark Rubinstein, Chief Hope Officer of Hope Air, and Jaclyn Sullivan, Director of External Relations, Atlantic Canada.



Hope Air provides free flights, accommodations, airport ground transportation and meal vouchers for families and individuals who must travel for medical care