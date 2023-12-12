Province supporting innovation in the offshore sector

Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, has announced provincial funding support for Scanmudring Canada Inc. to aid in the establishment of a Digital Remote Operation Support Centre in St. John’s.

The Digital Remote Operation Support Centre will be established in collaboration with the Marine Institute’s The Launch facility located in Holyrood, and Scanmudring Canada Inc. The province will provide more than $605,000 through the Innovation and Business Development Fund in non-repayable funding to support the project. The company and its partners are matching the funding to bring the total project funding to over $1.2 million.

The purpose of the new centre is to increase access to global supply chains and subsea excavation opportunities for oil and gas and renewable energy projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. It is anticipated that the centre will create up to eight new positions in the province while supporting Scanmudring Canada’s operations in St. John’s. The new centre will service local and global offshore projects and will support the company’s intentions to develop and trial Digital Remote Operation Support Centre technology, while expanding local supply, export and diversification opportunities.

Formed in 1985, Scanmudring is a leader in the development, manufacture, and operation of advanced subsea heavy machinery. The company specializes in dredging, excavation and construction work for marine renewables, oil and gas, aquaculture and infrastructure projects. The company has built up experience of more than 160,000 hours on the seafloor, gathering feedback, data and operational expertise that facilitates the continual improvement of services. They have offices in Mandal and Stavanger, Norway, as well as St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.