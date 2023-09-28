Province sending recruiting team to Saskatchewan

On October 3 Minister of Health and Community Services Tom Osborne and members of the department’s recruitment team will be travelling to communities in Saskatchewan in an effort to recruit health care professionals to work in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Additional details will be provided today at 2:30 p.m. by Osborne.

The province has also highlighted recent advancements in the recruitment strategy. Since April 1, 2023, more than 40 physicians have agreed to work in the province and over 200 internationally-educated nurses have been recruited to the province.