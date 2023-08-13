Province sees big increase in air travel

Come Home Year may have been last year, but even more people are travelling by air to our province so far this summer compared to last year. It’s been a year after St. John’s International Airport saw a huge influx of passengers from around the world – due in part to the province’s campaign to have people come to the province. However, this summer so far has been even bigger.

In June and July 2022, the airport saw just over 126,000 passengers. June and July of this year, though, saw almost 137,000 passengers.

The airport recently added a new direct flight through Lynx Air to Montreal. That’s in addition to the service it provides to Toronto. The airport also launched a direct service through Porter. As well, Westjet is expanding its seasonal non-stop service to Calgary to year-round, beginning in early November.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley will have more on the Sunday Evening Newshour.