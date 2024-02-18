Province seeking suggestions for road construction projects 

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is seeking public input on highway improvement projects for the upcoming construction season as well as future years.

Residents can submit their suggestions or concerns, along with photos, to [email protected] or by mailing the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Those sending suggestions are asked to provide highway information such as region, route name or number, the nearest municipality or landmark, and the type of highway issue being experienced.

The deadline for submissions is the end of the day on February 26.