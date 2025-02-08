Province seeking feedback on proposed changes to Grades 7 to 9 

The province is seeking feedback on possible changes to the program of studies for Grades 7-9 students.

The program of studies determines what subjects are mandatory and optional for students, and how much time is spent learning those subjects.

The proposed changes aim to increase student engagement, address attendance concerns, improve educational outcomes, and make school more meaningful.

The proposed changes include combining certain subjects, offering some subjects through a modular delivery format, adjusting the amount of time devoted to some subjects, and making some subjects fully or partially optional.

Further details on the proposed changes are available on the K-12 Professional Learning website.