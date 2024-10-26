Province Seeking Expressions of Interest for Next Phase of Pre-Kindergarten Program

The province is seeking Expressions of Interest from not-for-profit organizations to operate one or more of the 12 site locations for pre-kindergarten programming.

Pre-kindergarten locations have opened in phases throughout the province. By 2026, more than 3,000 regulated childcare spaces are expected. There are currently 34 pre-kindergarten program locations operating in the province.

The pre-kindergarten program runs full-time, including during the summer months and during traditional after-school hours. The program operates in a school setting to support children’s transition to school. Participating families will pay $10 per day.

Expressions of interest are being accepted until 5:00 p.m. Newfoundland Time on Wednesday, Oct. 30.