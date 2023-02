Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new COVID deaths from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11.

There were 21 new hospitalizations during that period with one new admission to critical care. Only 23.2 per cent of the population is up-to-date on COVID vaccinations. “Up-to-date” is defined the the percentage of the total population who have either received a booster or completed a primary series (2 doses) within the last 6 months.