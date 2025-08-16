Province reports no growth in wildfires

The province released a statement Saturday morning reporting no growth in three major wildfires.

Kingston

The Kingston wildfire had no growth overnight. Northerly winds have helped clear the smoke Saturday to allow ground crews to start working the northern edge. The Canadian Armed Forces and volunteer fire departments will continue to scan for hot spots and complete structure protection.

Due to the low ceiling, water bombers were delayed leaving St. John’s early Saturday morning, but will be in Kingston by mid-morning and will steadily work the fire from the air. Small and heavy-capacity helicopters will bucket throughout the day.

The RCMP and municipalities, where applicable, along with the support of government officials, continue to assess damages and losses. At this time, Government officials will be reaching out to those residents who have lost their dwelling as information is available.

Paddy’s Pond

The Paddy’s Pond wildfire experienced no overnight growth, but remains very smoky. The Canadian Armed Forces and wildland fire ground crews will continue fuel break construction and hot spot suppression. Helicopters with buckets will provide air support.

Martin Lake

The wildfire in Martin Lake did not grow overnight, but the area remains very smoky. Today, ground crews will work the cabin areas of Rushy Pond and Martin Lake. The low ceiling in the area caused a delay in air supports this morning. Once it clears, water bombers, 802 aircrafts and bucketing helicopters will begin aerial suppression.

Route 360 reopened this morning temporarily and will be assessed throughout the day.