Province reminds residents to use caution for Guy Fawkes Night

Tonight is Guy Fawkes Night, and the provincial government is reminding residents to make sure bonfires are conducted in a safe and legal manner. Residents are encouraged to attend community-sponsored events, and those who are having private bonfires need to be compliant with municipal and provincial laws. That means no burning plastics, tires, garbage or paint products. In areas where bonfires are permitted, residents are told to have ready access to fire extinguishing tools and to keep fires 10 meters away from trees and other structures.