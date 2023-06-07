Province releases RFP for new affordable rental housing program

The province announced that a request for proposals has been issued today for a new affordable rental housing program.

Minister John Abbott is responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, he says the program will support the development of at least 850 new affordable rental homes in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The proposal call and guidelines for both the Private Sector stream and a Community Housing Sector stream are available here. Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation will also be hosting live webinars over the next two weeks to review program details, and to answer any questions.