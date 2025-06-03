Province releases Natural Gas Resource assessment

On Monday, the assessment on the province’s Natural Gas Resource was released. The assessment showed the natural gas potential for the province in the Jeanne d’Arc Basin.

The assessment determined that the natural gas resource base ranges from 8.1 to 11.3 trillion cubic feet with a best estimate of 9.7 trillion cubic feet.

In total, 18 areas within the basin were studied where there are proven discoveries within the significant discovery licenses or production licenses in the currently producing fields of Hibernia, Hebron, White Rose, North Amethyst, and Terra Nova.

Additional proven natural gas resources were found adjacent to or residing on the SDLs and PLs. A projection of 20 identified prospects to be evaluated indicated potential for a further 7.4 to 30.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.