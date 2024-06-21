Province releases details on the upcoming Lying-in-State for Unknown Soldier; NTV carrying live coverage on July 1

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are invited to pay their respects at upcoming commemorative events associated with the centennial of the National War Memorial in St. John’s. The lying-in-state for the unknown First World War soldier from Newfoundland and Labrador will take place from Friday, June 28-Sunday, June 30, in the main lobby of the Confederation Building during the following times:

June 28, 2024

1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

June 29, 2024

11:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

June 30, 2024

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Visitation can be accessed via the main entrance to the East Block Lobby. People with mobility issues can enter Confederation Building via the accessible North East Entrance (House of Assembly Public Gallery Entrance).

On July 1, 2024, the Memorial Day ceremony and burial of the unknown will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. In addition to attending the events in-person downtown, there are alternate viewing options for the commemorative ceremony, including: