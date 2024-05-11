Province releases details on repatriation of unknown soldier; War Memorial ceremony on July 1

For 100 years, the Newfoundland National War Memorial, which is one of only two national war memorials in Canada, has been a somber reminder of the valiant contributions that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians made during armed conflicts since the First World War.

On July 1, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will gather at the National War Memorial in St. John’s to mark the memorial’s centennial anniversary. The historic event will include the laying to rest of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier whose remains are being repatriated from Northern France.

During the First World War, Newfoundland was a self-governing Dominion of Britain. Newfoundland joined Canada in 1949 and officially changed its name to Newfoundland and Labrador in 2001.

Approximately 12,000 Newfoundlanders served during the First World War. Tragically, more than 1,700 lost their lives and over 800 of those who died have no known graves.

The unknown soldier and his reinterment in the tomb in St. John’s will represent the collective contribution and sacrifice of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who served and died in all branches of the military and respective support serviceswho have no known graves.

The public are encouraged to follow and participate in the journey of the unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier. Four events, including a ceremony commemorating the centennial of the Newfoundland National War Memorial on July 1, are being held in the coming months:

May 25: Transfer of remains ceremony, Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial in Auchonvillers, France

May 25: Arrival of the remains of the unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier in St. John’s, NL

Upon departure from the airport, the hearse containing the unknown soldier’s casket will pass several locations with historic significance to Newfoundland and Labrador’s First World War The public are invited to pay their respects as the hearse makes its way through the city, en route to a secured site.

June 28-30: Lying-in-state of the remains of an unknown Newfoundland First World War soldier, Confederation Building, in St. John’s, NL