Province releases 2025 high school transcripts

High school transcripts, including final marks, are now available to students throughout the province. Transcripts are available digitally through the PowerSchool portal, which all students can access at https://nlsis.powerschool.com/public/.

Ninety-six per cent of this year’s eligible graduates have met the requirements for graduation. Eligible graduates are defined as anyone who started the 2024-25 school year with at least 22 credits.Quote

“I’d like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of high school students throughout the year to achieve their goals. As you enter the next phase of your educational journey or if you choose a different path, the work ethic you have nurtured will help guide you forward. You should be proud of the progress you have made, says Bernard Davis, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

For more information on accessing transcripts, please contact the High School Certification Office at 709-729-7919 or 709-729-7918 or by email at [email protected].