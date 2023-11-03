Province recruiting skilled health care workers from Ethiopa

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services now has its sights set on health care workers from another country – Ethiopia. The province participated in a project to recruit skilled health care workers who are living as refugees in Ethiopia in October. Virtual interviews with prospective candidates took place over three days last month and potential job offers are forthcoming. Candidates are required to meet immigration requirements as well as demonstrate health care and English proficiency skills.
