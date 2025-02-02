Province pulling American products from liquor store shelves in response to trade war

Premier Andrew Furey announced Sunday the province will pull all U.S. products from liquor store shelves.

That’s after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods with a 10 per cent tariff on energy starting Tuesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded Saturday night, announcing Canada will impose a 25 per cent tariff on $155 billion of American goods.

Now, Newfoundland and Labrador is joining Nova Scotia, Ontario and B.C. in excluding or limiting American products on provincial liquor store shelves.

“By Tuesday, U.S. products will be pulled from liquor stores across the province,” Furey posted on social media. “I ask people here and around the world to buy responsibly, and support us in standing up to the American bully next door.