Province provides $100,000 funding to increase access to legal support for survivors of sexual violence

The province has announced $100,000 in funding towards the Public Legal Information Association of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Journey Project.

In a news release from the Office of Women and Gender Equality, they say this funding will increase access to trauma-informed legal support for survivors of sexual violence and intimate partner violence in marginalized populations, with a particular focus on Indigenous and newcomer communities.

The funding is being provided through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

As part of this funding, legal information materials aimed at survivors will be translated to include both dialects of Innu-Aimun, Inuktitut, Arabic, Dari, and Ukrainian. Funds will also be used to translate The Journey Project website into French.

In operation since 2017, the Journey Project exists to strengthen justice supports for survivors of sexual violence and intimate partner violence throughout Newfoundland and Labrador by providing individualized support, legal system navigation and free legal advice.

The Public Legal Information Association of Newfoundland and Labrador is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to educating Newfoundlanders and Labradorians about the law, with the intent of increasing access to justice in the province.