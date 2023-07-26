News

Province pays tribute at funeral mass for WWII veteran Rod Deon

By Web Team
Published on July 26, 2023 at 8:13 pm

The province paid tribute to World War II veteran Roderick Deon who passed away last week at the age of 102.

Today, his life was celebrated and his legacy remembered. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has this report

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top