Province pays tribute at funeral mass for WWII veteran Rod Deon

The province paid tribute to World War II veteran Roderick Deon who passed away last week at the age of 102.
Today, his life was celebrated and his legacy remembered. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has this report
The Association For New Canadians is looking for local families to host Ukrainian refugees as they look to transition from hotels to permanent housing.
NTV’s David Salter has more in this report.
Police in St. John’s are warning the public, of the presence of fentanyl in the community. As NTV’s Beth Penney reports, groups say it’s more important than ever to pick up a naloxone kit, for overdose prevention.
Food First NL is finalizing plans to open a new food distribution centre on the west coast.
As NTV’s Don Bradshaw tells us, the Corner Brook-based food hub aims to connect consumers directly with local farmers in the region.