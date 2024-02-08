Province participating in North American Prospect Expo

In support of Newfoundland and Labrador’s energy potential, the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology is attending the North American Prospect Expo (NAPE) Summit in Houston, Texas, from February 8-9.

The NAPE Summit was established in 1993 to provide a central area for oil and gas companies to promote local, national and international oil and gas prospects and producing properties. NAPE 2023 reported more than 8,000 delegates in attendance and over 450 exhibitors with registered booths at the exhibition grounds.

NAPE continues to evolve with the energy transition, now adding a minerals hub to its oil and gas offerings. The show launched a renewable energy sources hub in 2021.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s oil and gas industry – with its low emissions per barrel compared to the international average and our strong environmental, social and governance structure – can be a part of the solution as the world transitions to a lower carbon economy.

“Newfoundland and Labrador is a globally preferred location for energy development and the department’s participation in the NAPE Summit allows us to continue to promote the province’s energy sector and build on recent developments in the responsible development of petroleum, wind and hydrogen,” says Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology.