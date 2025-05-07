Province mourns loss of legendary musician, Shanneyganock co-founder Mark Hiscock

The province is mourning the loss of legendary musician Mark Hiscock.

Born and raised by the sea in Fort Amherst, where the ocean was his chorus, Mark Hiscock was raised on music.

He first hugged an accordion at just four years old, beginning a half-century musical journey.

A singer-songwriter and balladeer, the stage was Mark Hiscock’s calling and he was just as comfortable on the water. The rhythm of the waves like a tonic to his fans, performing on the tour schooner, The Scademia.

Shanneyganock, though, was his true calling. Alongside bandmate and life-long friend Chris Andrews. They co-founded the band in 1996, fusing toe-tapping party tunes and heart-breaking ballads.

Mark Hiscock’s voice was distinctive and inspired by his childhood hero Harry Hibbs, he was a master on the button accordion.

A heart-broken province pauses to remember Mark Hiscock’s music, his legacy and a life gone too soon.