Province monitors new wildfire burning near Churchill Falls

The province is advising the public of a wildfire near Churchill Falls.

It was reported this afternoon near the ski hill area of the community. Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro are actioning the wildfire from the air with helicopters. A water bomber, additional helicopter and three Wildland firefighters have been dispatched from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to assist.

There is no immediate health or safety risk to the community. However, the situation continues to evolve.

Updates on conditions, resources and assistance will be made available as they occur. For the most up-to-date information, please follow official channels, including www.gov.nl.ca and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Facebook.

The latest information on the location, status, and size of active wildfires can be viewed online at the NL Active Wildfire Dashboard, which is updated six times a day.



Anyone planning outdoor fires should first check the provincial online forest fire hazard rating maps to determine the level of forest fire risk. Fire hazard maps can be viewed here.