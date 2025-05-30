Province marks National AccessAbility Week 2025: Breaking Barriers Together

This year’s theme is Breaking Barriers Together.

National AccessAbility Week is an opportunity to recognize the leadership and contributions of persons with disabilities, and to highlight the work of communities, organizations, and governments in removing barriers to full participation.

The province has taken significant steps to improve accessibility and inclusion, including:



The Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit, launching in July 2025, will provide up to $400 per month to eligible individuals with disabilities, along with a $1,200 annual contribution to a Registered Disability Savings Plan.

The Accessibility Act, developed in collaboration with the disability community, provides a legislative framework to identify, remove, and prevent barriers to inclusion.

The Accessibility Standards Advisory Board, established in 2022, continues to guide the development of accessibility standards in areas such as customer service, and information and communication.

Ongoing investments in programs such as the Accessible Vehicle and Taxi Grants, Para-Transit Grant, Summer Camp Inclusion Grant, and Accessibility Grants.

Progressive changes to the Buildings Accessibility Act were passed in 2023 and will be proclaimed once the associated regulations are completed. This will harmonize Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislation with higher national standards, where applicable. The regulations will also require public buildings with capacity of over 300 persons to include universal washrooms, including adult-sized change tables.

Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation prioritizes accessibility with new builds, including ensuring that a minimum of 10 per cent of new build projects are fully accessible, and that units incorporate universal design features such as “no step” entry, widened exterior and interior doors and hallways and lever-type door handles.