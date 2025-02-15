Province looks to sell Marble Mountain Ski Resort 

The provincial government is looking for a buyer for Marble Mountain Ski Resort on the west coast.

Government has issued a Request for Proposals for the resort’s purchase. Marble Mountain is the largest ski hill in Atlantic Canada and averages approximately 65,000 skiers annually.

Selling Marble Mountain was a recommendation from the Moya Greene report and the Rothschild & Co. report into provincial assets.

The vision is to maximize the social and economic potential of the resort as a four-season destination.

The deadline for proposals is April 9 at 2:00 p.m.