Province launches traffic camera pilot project to detect speeding motorists

The province has announced the launch of a traffic camera pilot project, to capture images of speeding motorists.

The city of Mount Pearl and the Town of Paradise will be involved in the pilot project, where speed cameras will be installed in multiple locations within the two municipalities.

During the pilot, signs indicating that speed cameras are in use will be displayed at various locations in Mount Pearl and Paradise. The cameras will read licence plates, and take images of the rear of vehicles travelling over the posted speed limit. The information collected will include:

· Date, time and location of the offence;

· Direction and speed the vehicle was travelling; and

· The posted speed limit.

No tickets will be issued during the pilot project.