Province issues tenders to refurbish National War Memorial in St. John’s

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has issued an open call for bids to refurbish of the National War Memorial in St. John’s.

The National War Memorial was unveiled July 1, 1924, to commemorate the sacrifices of those who have served in numerous conflicts, and is one of only two national war memorials in Canada. The memorial has been the site of annual Remembrance Day and Memorial Day ceremonies, and is visited daily by local residents and visitors.

With the memorial’s centennial approaching in 2024, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Royal Canadian Legion-Newfoundland and Labrador Command, in partnership with the Federal Government and the City of St. John’s, have initiated a project to enhance the memorial grounds.

The scope of work for the project includes the restoration of the existing granite monument; replacement of concrete stairs; provision of new concrete walkways, steps, curbs and metal railings; provision of new and upgraded electrical lighting; and tree, shrub and perennial planting. Improving accessibility is also a key aspect of the restoration project.

This project will also see the construction of a specially designed tomb where the remains of one of our unknown First World War soldiers from Northern France will rest. This tomb will represent Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who have served in all branches of the military. Supply of local granite and installation of the tomb and other granite features has been separately procured from Ocean Floor Granite of Bishop’s Falls.

Budget 2023 includes approximately $2 million for improvements to the Memorial, which celebrates the tremendous contributions of veterans from both world wars and present day armed conflicts.

