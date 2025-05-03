Province issues expression of interest for Wi-Fi hotspots

The provincial government has issued an Expression of Interest to seek applications from communities to support up to 10 new Wi-Fi hotspots.

These new hotspots will reduce connectivity gaps on major highways and in rural and remote communities, where access to power and infrastructure may be a limiting factor.

The Department of Industry, Energy and Technology will consider support for one Wi-Fi hotspot within an underserved community and up to two hotspots along a major highway.

Proponents must demonstrate their experience in managing initiatives of a similar size in addition to demonstrating their plans to design, install, monitor, and provide ongoing maintenance and support for a minimum of two years. Project proposals must include plans to engage with partners that have experience in providing Wi-Fi infrastructure and services.

The EOI will remain open until 10 successful pilot projects are awarded or until all pilot funding has been utilized, whichever comes first.