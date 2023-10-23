Province introduces legislation to allow ridesharing, Uber Canada reviewing new rules

The provincial government is introducing legislative changes in the House of Assembly to allow ride-sharing services like Uber to operate in the province.

The government says if the changes are passed, they will provide a clear and simple set of rules to enable ride sharing services to operate safely in Newfoundland and Labrador. They will also help to ensure consistency in regulation and enforcement.

Uber Canada is now reviewing the changes.

“It is great to see the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador take positive steps to introduce a modern province-wide legislative framework that will support safe, affordable and reliable rideshare trips,” Michael van Hemmen, general manager of mobility with Uber Canada, said in a statement. “If passed, this legislation will be a great step towards welcoming ridesharing to the province. As a next step, we look forward to reviewing the regulations and remain hopeful to launch in Newfoundland and Labrador.”

To assist ride sharing operators in expanding business into the province, legislative and policy changes will be introduced in the House of Assembly, including:

Eliminating the requirement for a written test and an on-road practical test in order to get a Class 4 driver’s licence to drive either a taxi or ride sharing vehicle;

Waiving the requirement for a taxi licence plate to be on any ride sharing vehicle;

Providing clear and concise definitions for a transportation network, a transportation network company and a ride sharing service;

Clarifying the definition of taxi to not include ride sharing services;

Introducing a system of licensing transportation network companies; and

Amending municipal legislation to limit their jurisdiction to taxi services only and not ride sharing.

The governments says if passed in the House of Assembly, these changes will require the same safety standards for both taxis and ride sharing providers in Newfoundland and Labrador. They will also ease some of the administrative burden to help meet demand for affordable, reliable and safe transportation services in the province. The rules for both taxi and ride sharing drivers will be the same, supporting a competitive industry.