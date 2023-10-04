Province increases adult denture program

Effective today, the provincial government has increased the denture budget and maximum payable amounts for dentures under the Adult Dental Program.

The increase in the Adult Denture Program will cover:

An annual 20 per cent increase in the dentures budget (from $700,000 to $840,000);

An increase in the maximum payable amount from $750 to $900 per standard denture;

An increase in the maximum payable amount from $503 to $600 for partial dentures; and

A maximum annual cap increase from $1,500 to $1,800.

The last change to fees occurred in 2015, and since then there have been significant cost increases for providing dentures with no reciprocal increase. The Denturists Association of Newfoundland and Labrador requested an increase in the denture budget to allow for an increase of maximum payable amount for dentures.

Only individuals that are income support recipients from ages 19-65 are eligible for denture coverage under the Adult Denture Program. Dental service providers who participate in the Adult Denture Program bill government directly, eliminating upfront costs for those who are financially vulnerable.

The Adult Denture Program was first implemented in January 2012. It provides coverage for basic dental services and denture services for adults covered under the Foundation Plan for the Newfoundland and Labrador Prescription Drug Plan.