Province highlights ratified Collective Agreement with NLTA

The province and NLTA worked together to reach a fair and responsible agreement that reflects both the value placed on educators and the goals and objectives of improving student outcomes.
Highlights of the agreement include:
- A two per cent wage increase each year for four years (2022-2026);
- A one-time teacher recognition bonus payment of $2,000;
- Wage recognition to ensure competitiveness;
- Recruitment and retention incentives for teachers in rural and remote regions of the province;
- Improvements in recruitment processes for the timely selection of teachers prior to the start of the academic school year;
- An additional report card day to assist teachers in managing workload;
- Agreement to review the responsive teaching and learning model; and
- Modernization of the definitions of harassment and discrimination.
To date, the province has negotiated most of its collective agreements with its public sector unions, encompassing nearly 37,000 public service employees.