Province highlights ratified Collective Agreement with NLTA

The province and NLTA worked together to reach a fair and responsible agreement that reflects both the value placed on educators and the goals and objectives of improving student outcomes.

Highlights of the agreement include:

A two per cent wage increase each year for four years (2022-2026);

A one-time teacher recognition bonus payment of $2,000;

Wage recognition to ensure competitiveness;

Recruitment and retention incentives for teachers in rural and remote regions of the province;

Improvements in recruitment processes for the timely selection of teachers prior to the start of the academic school year;

An additional report card day to assist teachers in managing workload;

Agreement to review the responsive teaching and learning model; and

Modernization of the definitions of harassment and discrimination.

To date, the province has negotiated most of its collective agreements with its public sector unions, encompassing nearly 37,000 public service employees.