Province gives update on state of wildfires threatening Avalon communities

The provincial department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture gave an update on social media Monday night on the state of the wildfires threating a number of communities on the Avalon Peninsula.
The wildfire near Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove and Kingston remains very active. Water bombers, helicopters and ground crews have been actioning the fire and held the perimeter for most of the day.
A late evening surge has pushed the fire into the southwest edge of Small Point-Adams Cove. The fire has grown in size, but due to heavy smoke, precise mapping is not possible at this time. Air and ground suppression action will continue in the coming days.
A second wildfire began today in Holyrood. Water bombers, helicopters and ground crews are also working that fire. Ground crews will be working with local fire departments focusing on structure protection throughout the night. The wildfire is approximately 20 hectares.
Both fires are roughly 50 kilometers apart by air, and air resources have been providing suppression to both as required.
Residents near both fires have been evacuated, and are reminded to please continue to monitor official government channels for all updates.
