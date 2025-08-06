Province extends evacuation advisory for cabins near Martin Lake fire in central Newfoundland

An evacuation advisory issued for cabin owners in the Martin Lake and Great Rattling Brook areas in central Newfoundland has been extended to include the Rushy Pond area and access road, located 30 kilometres from the Trans-Canada Highway.

All cabin owners in the area are advised to leave their cabins immediately due to a wildfire.

The affected areas are located off Route 360 (Bay d’Espoir highway), approximately 36 kilometres from the Trans-Canada Highway. Please see the attached map for details.

An Incident Management Team is in place and suppression efforts continue with one water bomber and three helicopters on site, and ground crews working to protect structures and set up sprinklers. The current size of the fire is 190 hectares.

Residents and cabin owners are asked to monitor official government sources for all updates and are reminded that a province-wide fire ban is in effect in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The latest information on the location, status, and size of active wildfires is available on the NL Active Wildfire Dashboard.

To report a wildfire, call: 1-866-709-FIRE (3473).