Province Expands Access to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Inhalers

The province has announced that long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMAs) inhalers, used in the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, are now open benefits for beneficiaries of the Newfoundland and Labrador Prescription Drug Program (NLPDP) effective June 14.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a debilitating lung disease that results in severe progressive airway dysfunction. Patients diagnosed with COPD experience shortness of breath, limitation of physical activity, reduced quality of life, and increased hospitalizations. Inhalers help improve the symptoms of COPD, prevent exacerbations, and improve quality of life.

The change to open listing on the NLPDP reduces the administrative burden of prescribers by eliminating the special authorization process that had been in place.