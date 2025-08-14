Province estimates about 100 homes lost in Conception Bay North fire

The government estimates about 100 homes have been lost in the Conception Bay North wildfire, Premier John Hogan announced Thursday morning.

Hogan cautioned that it’s a preliminary estimate and it’s almost impossible to determine exactly how many structures have been lost, but he did confirm that the C.B.N. fire has reached Northern Bay. The fire grew overnight by about 1,500 hectares to 8,019 hectares. Firefighters are hoping to get some help from the weather today with some rain in the forecast.

Hogan is now asking the federal government to extend flexibility for Employment Insurance and to expedite benefits for people affected by the wildfires.

Off-road vehicles have been banned from forest areas through Sunday where the fire index is high, but Hogan says there will be a one-time exemption until the end of Friday for people who are already in forest areas and need to use an off-road vehicle to get out.

.