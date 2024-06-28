Province encourages precautions against potential health risks due to reduced air quality

The province is encouraging the public in Western and Central Labrador to take precautions to protect their health due to smoke from wildfires that may cause a reduction in air quality.

The following groups are considered at higher risk of experiencing health effects from smoke:

People who are pregnant.

Young children.

Older adults aged 65 and over.

People who have underlying medical conditions.

People who physically exert themselves outside for work or sports.

Minor symptoms can include headaches, a mild cough, sore and watery eyes, and nose and throat irritation. More serious, but less common, symptoms can include severe cough, shortness of breath, heart palpitations and wheezing.

The best way to protect against the potentially harmful effects of wildfire smoke is to reduce your exposure to smoke and seek cleaner air by:

Keeping windows and doors closed and stay cool.

Sealing windows and doors properly with weather stripping, if necessary.

Finding clean cool air.

Limiting outdoor and strenuous activity.

Turning off or using recirculation settings on your HVAC system to prevent smoke from entering your home.

Using a clean, good quality air filter in your ventilation system.

Using a portable high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) cleaner to filter the air in one area of your home.

Visiting public spaces such as community centres, libraries, and stores which tend to have cleaner, cooler indoor air.

Drinking water to reduce inflammation caused by exposure to smoke.

Caring for those who are vulnerable to wildfire smoke.

Residents are encouraged to contact 811 or to see a health-care provider if they experience any new or concerning symptoms that they feel could be related to the smoke. Residents experiencing a medical emergency should contact 911. If you are unable to reach 911 in an emergency after trying to call from both your cell phone and landline, the public is advised to present at the nearest emergency department.

If you have a chronic health condition and you use rescue medications, make sure that you have enough medication at home and carry it with you when there is wildfire smoke in the area.