Province distributing $1,000 in one-time financial assistance to Lab City evacuees

The province has announced they will be distributing $1,000 in one-time emergency financial assistance to households ordered to evacuate their primary residence in Labrador City as a result of the wildfires
To access this assistance, people must be registered with the Red Cross. The Red Cross will verify eligibility for assistance based on information submitted during registration and eligibility criteria provided by the Provincial Government. Anyone already registered should not re-register.
Those who have not yet registered with the Red Cross can do so:
1. via telephone at 1-800-863-6582;
2. online at www.redcross.ca/labradorwildfires; or
3. in-person at E.J. Broomfield Arena, located at 2 Broomfield Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Registration for this one-time emergency financial assistance will close on July 31, 2024. Assistance will be provided as soon as possible.
For more information about payment and eligibility for emergency financial assistance, please see the backgrounder.
While this emergency financial assistance will support evacuated Labrador City residents, a separate assistance program is being developed to assist individuals whose employment has been impacted by the evacuation order. Details on this separate assistance program will be shared when available.
The Provincial Government continues to work with its federal, municipal and community partners, to ensure the health and safety of the residents of Labrador West, and all of those affected by the wildfires.