Province consulting on possible restrictions surrounding sale of tobacco

The province is launching consultations to seek input and recommendations from the public as it considers legislative amendments related to the purchasing of tobacco and related products.
An online questionnaire will be available on engageNL.ca early June for the general public, industry representatives, and health care organizations. Participants will be asked for feedback on a variety of topics, such as:
- Prohibiting the sale of tobacco to persons born after a certain date;
- Increasing the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21; and
- Prohibiting sales of tobacco through vending machines.
- There will also be an opportunity to provide feedback on vaping products. The peak age of smoking initiation is between 15 and 17, and the likelihood of smoking initiation decreases quickly after age 16. Tobacco remains one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s leading cause of disease, disability and death and remains a burden on the health care system.