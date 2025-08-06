Province considers increasing fines for violating fire ban orders

Other provinces are are pitching in to help crews here at home battle out of control wildfires, as residents remain forced from their homes.

Three additional aircraft known as Air Tractor 802s from New Brunswick will be helping with fire suppression efforts today. Evacuation orders remain in effect for several Conception Bay North communities, sections of the town of Conception Bay South, and Holyrood.

Premier John Hogan says the fire officials in the capital city responded to three bonfires on Tuesday evening. Hogan says they are considering increasing fines for residents who violate any fire ban order in effect.

Fire officials say the Kingston wildfire remains very active, but easterly and then southerly winds overnight should have slowed any southerly growth. The wildfire in Holyrood is still active as well, but efforts by water bombers to hold the perimeter were successful on Tuesday.