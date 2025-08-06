Province considers increasing fines for illegal fires as New Brunswick sends help for wildfires

The Provincial Government provided an update Wednesday on the state of wildfire evacuations.

The government is considering increasing fines for illegal fires as firefighters in the metro area had to deal with more bonfires overnight. The minimum fine now set at $75.

The three Air Tractor 802s aircrafts provided by New Brunswick are expected to arrive in the province today. An evacuation alert is still in effect for the Town of Salmon Cove and the unincorporated area of Ochre Pit Cove.

For evacuees from Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove, Kingston, Western Bay and Perry’s Cove

Information for evacuees:

ALL evacuees MUST register with Canadian Red Cross, either: in person at the Persalvic School Complex in Victoria, or, by calling 709-729-0921.

If residents take shelter elsewhere, you are still required to register.

Emergency partners with the Canadian Red Cross, Salvation Army and Ground Search and Rescue are on-site, and are available to assist with food and emergency accommodations for those that require assistance.

While Salvation Army appreciates the outpouring of support from local residents, it advises prepared food from personal homes cannot be accepted. Salvation Army needs to ensure appropriate food health and safety standards, and can only accept un-opened pre-packaged food or items from commercial kitchens and/or restaurants.

Information on wildfire:

Overnight, easterly winds shifted south and caused growth towards the west and southwest edge of the fire. The fire is approximately 1,432 hectares, doubling in size since yesterday.



Three water bombers, a bird dog aircraft, helicopters, and ground crews will be actioning the fire. Ground crews will focus on the southern edge of the fire near Perry’s Cove and local fire departments will work on structure protection where possible.



Roads are closed at the following places: Ochre Pit Cove entrance from Western Bay Route 70 near Dry Hill Road/Old Main Road Salmon Cove Road just north of Governors Pond Road



For evacuees from sections of Holyrood and sections of Conception Bay South

Information for evacuees:

ALL evacuees MUST register with Canadian Red Cross, either: In person at Robert French Memorial Stadium, 70 Legion Road, Conception Bay South, or, by calling 709-729-0921.

If residents take shelter elsewhere, you are still required to register.

Emergency partners with the Canadian Red Cross, Salvation Army and Ground Search and Rescue are on-site, and are available to assist with food and emergency accommodations for those that require assistance.

While Salvation Army appreciates the outpouring of support from local residents, it advises prepared food from personal homes cannot be accepted. Salvation Army needs to ensure appropriate food health and safety standards and can only accept un-opened pre-packaged food or items from commercial kitchens and/or restaurants.