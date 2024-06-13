Province cautions residents against fraudulent nomination and endorsement certificates

The province is cautioning the public concerning the circulation of fraudulent documents that claim to be issued by the department’s Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism.

These fraudulent documents may include:

Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Nominee Program (NLPNP) nomination certificates.

Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP) endorsement certificates.

Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program (AIPP) endorsement certificates.

Letters of support for work permits from the Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism or the provincial Department of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills.

How to identify genuine documents and protect yourself from fraudulent activity.

