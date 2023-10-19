Province begins pilot project for pediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes

The provincial government and Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services are beginning a one-year pilot project to determine the feasibility of a provincial continuous glucose monitoring program.

Health Minister Tom Osborne made the announcement Thursday during the latest Health Care Action update. Eligible pediatric patients will use continuous glucose monitors that provide blood sugar measurement every few minutes via a small senor inserted under the skin. The sensor sends information to an attached transmitter and other technology, such as a smart phone. The devices allow the patient, caregiver, or health care provider to monitor blood sugars more frequently and easily than current monitoring devices—such as needle pricking—and can send alerts about high or low blood sugar to prevent hyperglycemic and hypoglycemic events.

Patients eligible for the pilot project include those:

With type 1 diabetes;



Who are under the age of 18 and/or followed by the Pediatric Diabetes Program at the Janeway Hospital;



For whom continuous glucose monitoring is deemed medically necessary by the Pediatric Diabetes Team or those who are using an insulin pump with hybrid closed loop software capability that can adjust insulin by using real time sensor readings; and



Who have a valid Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Care Plan (MCP) number.

To participate, email [email protected] and request an application package.

The department will monitor the success of the program to determine opportunities for expansion.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that leads to elevated blood sugars due to an absence or deficiency of insulin. Approximately 3,500 people in Newfoundland and Labrador have been diagnosed with the disease.