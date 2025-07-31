Province awards mineral rights for Glover Island Exempt Mineral Land

The province provided an update on the request for proposals (RFP) to award the mineral rights for the Glover Island Exempt Mineral Land (EML).

In response to the RFP, the department received proposals from four junior exploration companies. Following a review of all proposals by an evaluation committee, the department has awarded Galloper Gold Corp. (Galloper) exclusive mineral rights under the Mineral Act as an Extended Map Staked Licence.

The property is designated as an EML resulting in mineral rights being reserved for the Crown.

Galloper is a Canadian junior exploration company that holds the majority of mineral licences on Glover Island outside the EML. Galloper has executed exploration on the island and is familiar with the unique permitting process required for the area as a public reserve. Glover Island was designated as a public reserve under the Glover Island Public Reserve Order (2002) for the purpose of protecting the habitat of the Newfoundland Marten.

Glover Island is located within Grand Lake in Western Newfoundland, roughly 30 km southeast of the City of Corner Brook. The EML has proven gold mineralization with a NI 43-101 resource estimate and consists of 19 mineral prospects and showings, the majority of which are for gold, and separate prospects for base metals like copper and/or zinc.