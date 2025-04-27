Province awards contract for repair work for province’s fifth water bomber

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has awarded a contract valued at $14.8 million to De Havilland Aircraft of Canada for the repair work for the province’s fifth CL-415 water bomber.

In a news release the province says the water bomber will support the efforts of the Provincial Government’s well-trained and high-quality fire suppression team that has guided communities through forest fires that are becoming increasingly challenging and more frequent due to climate change.

But Opposition parties are weighing in, and criticizing just how long it’s taken to begin work to get the provinces fifth water bomber back up and running.

“The Liberal government has left the province without a fifth water bomber for seven years. The Liberals have failed to take action to fix this aircraft and now the province is facing another fire season without adequate resources,” said PC MHA Pleaman Forsey.

NDP MHA for Labrador West Jordan Brown has long been calling for the return of the water bomber and the reestablishment of the Wabush base.