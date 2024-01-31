Province awards almost $1 million in funding to help strengthen adult literacy

Education minister Krista Lynn Howell announced four projects that have received a total of $996,174 in funding by the Government of Canada’s Skills for Success Program. Projects from the Newfoundland and Labrador Laubach Literacy Council, Econext, the Council of Marine Professional Associates, and the Murphy Centre were selected to help strengthen literacy skills within the province.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Laubach Literacy Council received $247,755 for the Employability Skills for Entry-level Health Care Workers project. This project aims to bridge the gap between underrepresented groups experiencing employment barriers and employers in the health-care sector. Western Newfoundland is the base for this project, which focuses on participation of Indigenous women.

Econext received $360,419 for the Green Economy Adult Learner Career Exploration project. This project provides adult learners with micro-learning opportunities, information on career pathways, and work placements all specific to the emerging provincial green economy. Close to 200 individuals can participate in the project, which focuses on newcomers to Canada.

Council of Marine Professional Associates received $140,000 for the Elevate Empower Employ: Women Ocean Innovators in Newfoundland and Labrador project. This project proposes to address the barriers that prevent women from entering the ocean workforce. To do so, the project will raise awareness of employment opportunities, support skills development to explore careers in the ocean sector, and support participants as they enter the workforce.

The Murphy Centre received $250,000 for TECHPREP, a program that helps create opportunities for participants to enter the technology sector in the province. TECHPREP aims to attract, recruit and train participants for the technology sector, with a focus on those participants who require supportive interventions.