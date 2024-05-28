Province approves two more ride-sharing licences

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has issued ride-sharing service licences to Ride Technologies Inc. and GrandHubX.

The province first announced the introduction of a provincial approach to ride-sharing in October. Legislative amendments to permit ride-sharing services to operate within the province came into effect on Dec. 21.

Transportation Network Companies are required to obtain a licence from the Registrar of Motor Vehicles to operate in Newfoundland and Labrador and ride-sharing drivers are required to hold a Class 4 licence.

More information about ride-sharing, including how to apply for licences, is available online.