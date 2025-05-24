Province announces new commissioners to the Independent Appointments Commission

A resolution was passed Thursday in the House of Assembly to appoint three new commissioners and reappoint four current commissioners to the Independent Appointments Commission.

The three new commissioners are Rex A. Goudie, Nancy Healey and Karen Skinner. These new members were appointed through a merit-based process in consultation with the Public Service Commission. They will each serve a three-year term.

Current members Karen McCarthy, William Mahoney, Brendan Mitchell, and Jamie Schwartz have been reappointed, with McCarthy reappointed as chair. These members joined the Independent Appointments Commission in May 2022, and will continue in their roles for a three-year term.

The Independent Appointments Commission is an independent body established by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to provide merit-based recommendations to approximately 30 Tier One Entities. These agencies, boards and commissions deliver important services including health care and K-12 and post-secondary education and help manage our province’s natural resources.